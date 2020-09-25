During the match, Gavaskar said, "ab jo lockdown tha toh unhone sirf Anushka ke saath bowling ki practice ki hai". However, Gavaskar's didn’t go well with many fans, including Anushka Sharma who called the former Indian skipper’s comment 'distasteful'.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Indian skipper and legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar on Thursday commented on Virat Kohli’s failure against Kings XI Punjab in the sixth game of the IPL 2020. During the match, Gavaskar said, "ab jo lockdown tha toh unhone sirf Anushka ke saath bowling ki practice ki hai". However, Gavaskar's didn’t go well with many fans, including Anushka Sharma who called the former Indian skipper’s comment 'distasteful'.

Gavaskar, however, has now issued a clarification over his remarks, saying people completely misunderstood him. Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar said that he had not blamed Anushka for Virat’s poor performance against Kings XI Punjab.

"Firstly, I would like to say it again. Where am I blaming her? I am not blaming her. I am only saying that the video said that she was bowling to Virat. Virat has played only that bowling during the lockdown period. It's a tennis ball, fun game that people have to pass time during the lockdown. That's all. Where am I blaming her for Virat's failures?" Gavaskar was quoted as saying by India Today.

"You know me, I am the one who has always batted for wives going with husbands on tour. I am the one that a normal guy going to the office for a 9-5 job, when he comes back home, he comes back to his wife.

Similarly, cricketers, when they go out for a tour or even when they are playing at home, why can't they have their wives with them?" the former Indian captain noted.

"Because after their working hours are over, they have to get back to their wives like every other common man does. So I am not blaming her," he added.

Virat Kohli on Thursday scored just 1 runs against Kings XI Punjab in the sixth game of the IPL 2020. Kohli's performance was severely criticised by many cricket experts, including Gavaskar.

Following Gavarkar's comments, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and called them ‘distasteful’.

"I'm sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don't you think you should have an equal amount of respect for me and us? I'm sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband's performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name in the process?," she said.

"Its 2020 and things still don't change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements? Respected Mr Gavaskar, you are a legend whose name stands tall in this gentleman's game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this," she added.

