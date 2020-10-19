IPL 2020: MS Dhoni has said that Dwayne Bravo will miss the "next few matches" for Chennai Super Kings due to a groin injury.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings have not been able to live up on their reputation in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL). The MS Dhoni-led side has continously struggled, losing 6 games of their 9 matches.

Now, Dhoni's side have suffered another blow as their premier all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has got himself injured. In CSK's last game, Bravo had suffered a groin injury, following which he was forced to leave the field.

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has now provided an update on Bravo and said that the 37-year-old all-rounder will likely miss a "few matches" because of his injury.

"He (Bravo) won't be available for the next few games. I think injuries are not only our concern but for quite a few other franchises as well, one of the reason being because the players have not played competitive cricket for a long time," Dhoni said during the toss against Rajasthan Royals on Monday.

CSK unlikely to ask for replacement if Bravo is ruled out

Meanwhile, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has said that the team management will unlikely ask for replacement if Bravo is ruled out from the tournament, adding that the extent of his injury is not known yet.

"I don't think a replacement is an option at this stage because if a new person comes in, it will again be about having a quarantine period for him before he can join the rest of the squad. It is unlikely that we will look at a replacement for Bravo if he is out. But firstly we are hoping Bravo isn't out and the injury isn't major," he said while speaking to news agency ANI.

The Chennai Super Kings are at the sixth position on the points table, winning just 3 matches from their 9 games. To reach the playoffs of the IPL 2020, MS Dhoni's side need to win all of their remaining matches.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma