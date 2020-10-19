IPL 2020: Meanwhile, Chris Gayle was lauded by fans for incredible innings in the Super Over against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chris Gayle emerged as a hero for Kings XI Punjab on Sunday after he helped his side win the second Super Over of the match against Mumbai Indians to keep their hopes alive for the playoffs. Following the match, Gayle was lauded by fans for his innings but the West Indies opener has now revealed that he was 'unhappy' and 'angry' on Sunday.

The Kings XI Punjab were asked to chase 11 runs in the second Super Over of the game on Sunday. Gayle emerged as a hero for KXIP as he smashed six off the first ball to help his side seal the match.

Following the match, the 40-year-old Jamaican batsman he was not 'nervous' about the Super Over but was "a bit more angry and upset" over his side's position. "Even when we were going out to bat (in the second Super Over) you asked me 'who is going to face the first ball'. I was like 'Mayank you really asked that question? It has to be the boss who faces the first ball'," Gayle added.

'For me, Shami is Man of the Match'

After the match, Gayle further revealed that pacer Mohammed Shami was his man of the match for the game. Shami bowled splendidly in the Super Over for Kings XI Punjab to help his side take the game into another Super Over.

"Absolutely, Shami you are the man of the match. To defend six runs against Rohit (Sharma) and Quinton de Kock is fantastic. I have faced you in the nets, I knew you can nail those yorkers and today you came and deliver. You gave us the second chance," Gayle said.

With a win over Mumbai Indians on Sunday, Kings XI Punjab have kept their hopes alive for playoffs. They are at sixth spot with six points in nine games now and will next take on Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma