Chris Gayle, who is regarded as one of the best T-20 batsmen in the world, has not yet played a single match in the IPL 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kings XI Punjab’s head coach Anil Kumble has revealed that Chris Gayle was set to be part of team’s playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday but was rendered unfit at the last moment due to food poisoning.

“Chris Gayle was going to play today’s match but he is sick. He is down with food poisoning,” Kumble told commentators during the match.

Punjab's middle order had collapsed once again against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and the team had suffered a 69-run defeat. The team is placed at the bottom of the points table, with just one win in six matches.

Chasing a massive total of 202, Punjab had lost its opener Mayank Agarwal for just 9 in the second over of the match. Wickets continued to tumble for the team on the other end as Nicholas Pooran marched on unassisted. Pooran was dismissed by Rashid Khan for 77 in the 15 over of the match, and shortly afterwards, the team was reduced to 132.

Gayle, who is regarded as one of the best T-20 batsmen in the world, has not yet played a single match in the IPL 2020. The 40-year-old had last played competitive cricket for Chattogram Challengers at the Bangladesh Premier League in January, this year. He had pulled out of the Carribean Premier League earlier this year citing personal reasons.

Punjab had managed to get Gayle on board in Indian Premier League auction in 2018. Rahul has said earlier this week that Gayle will play at the right time for the team in IPL 2020.

