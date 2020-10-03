Sunrisers Hyderabad were four wickets down for just 69 following Kane Williamson's dismissal against Chennai Super Kings

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Priyam Garg has admitted he felt really bad when Kane Williamson was run-out while trying to pinch a single during game 14 of the Indian Premier League 2020 against Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

Williamson was left visibly frustrated after he was run out in this fashion. Sunrisers Hyderabad were four wickets down for just 69 following the New Zealanders’ dismissal and it felt the team would not be able to put up 150 on the scoreboard. However, a brilliant 26-ball 51 by Priyam Garg brought the team back into the game.

In an interaction with teammate Abhishek Sharma, Garg revealed he “felt really bad” about the run out but Williamson told him to forget about it and congratulated him on his innings.

“I felt really bad. Williamson was set at that point of time. He is a very experienced player but he got run out. It was a mistake. I was able to score runs so it was good. When I got back to the dug-out, Kane said well played mate, don’t worry and forget about the run-out,” Garg said in a video posted on the official IPL Website.

Garg and Abhishek’s 83-run stand following Wiliimason’s dismissal guided the team to a total of 164. Chasing the target, Chennai Super Kings was reduced to 157 at a loss of five wickets. Garg was awarded man of the match for his innings.

With the win, Sunrisers Hyderabad climbed to the fourth position in the points table. This was Chennai Super Kings’ third consecutive defeat and they currently sit at the bottom of the table.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja