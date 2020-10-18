IPL 2020: Though CSK have lost six games from nine matches, they still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs of the tournament.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings on Saturday suffered their sixth loss of the IPL 2020 at the hands of Delhi Capitals at Sharjah International Cricket Stadium. Following the match, CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni noted that his side is in a tough position and there are a lot of areas where they need to work on.

Chennai Super Kings is regarded as one of the best sides in the IPL. Under MS Dhoni, the CSK have won three IPL titles. The team, however, has not been able to build on its reputation in this year's tournament and has continuously struggled, losing 6 games from their 9 matches.

With Chennai Super Kings losing their match against Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals on Saturday, many fans were left wondering whether MS Dhoni's can still qualify for the playoffs of the IPL 2020. For all those CSK supporters, there is a ray of hope as Dhoni's side can still qualify for the IPL 2020 playoffs.

Here's how the Chennai Super Kings can qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2020?

Chennai Super Kings have played 9 games and won just 3 matches. They have 6 points and a net run rate of -0.386. From here, Dhoni's side would need to win at least four of their remaining five games to bring the net run rate in play.

If Chennai Super Kings win four matches from here, they will have 14 points and have a chance to reach the playoffs. Of course, the ifs and buts apply here as well and the chance of qualifying for the IPL 2020 playoffs also depends upon the performance of other teams in the remaining tournament.

Chennai Super Kings squads:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain and wicket-keeper), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma

