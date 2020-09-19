The Indian T20 League will be a lot different for the fans this year because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: After getting delayed for over five months, the 13th season of the Board of Cricket Control in India’s (BCCI) famous T20 League will begin from Saturday. The opening match of the tournament will be played between defending champions Mumbai and last year’s runner-up Chennai and fans have all geared up to watch the high-voltage clash between the two teams.

The Indian T20 League will be a lot different for the fans this year because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The tournament will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and there will be crowds in the stadiums. Not only this, the BCCI has confirmed that the fans will also miss the glittering opening ceremony this year because of the restrictions that have been imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Media reports suggest that the main reason for cancelling the opening ceremony of the tournament is that it will be held the UAE behind closed doors and without fans. Reports also suggest that this year’s T20 League edition will also not feature cheerleaders for the same reasons.

This is the second consecutive year when the opening ceremony of the Indian T20 League will not be held. In 2019 too, the BCCI had cancelled the opening ceremony of the tournament and had decided to donate funds to the families of the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the deadly Pulwama attack.

“We will not have any inaugural function for the IPL and the money budgeted for that goes to the martyrs’ families,” Vinod Rai, former chairman of the Committee of Administrators (CoA), had said.

‘This year’s Indian T20 League will be huge revenue earner for broadcasters’

Meanwhile, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has said that this year’s Indian T20 League will be a huge revenue earner for the broadcasters because fans won’t be allowed to watch the matches from stadiums.

“They (broadcasters) are actually expecting the highest rating of IPL this season because they believe if (people) don’t turn up in the ground, they will be actually watching on their television sets,” said Ganguly during an interaction.

