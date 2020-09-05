So as the former Indian off-spinner pulls out from the IPL, here’s a look at some players who can replace Harbhajan Singh at the CSK for the tournament.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Harbhajan on Friday pulled out from the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), citing ‘personal reasons’. Harbhajan, who is the third-highest wicket-taker in the IPL, said that he has informed the management of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who have offered their support to him.

"I have informed the CSK management about my decision to pull out of this year's IPL. I have decided to take a break due to personal reasons in these difficult times. I expect that everyone would respect my need for privacy," Harbhajan told news agency PTI.

So as the former Indian off-spinner pulls out from the IPL, here’s a look at some players who can replace Harbhajan Singh at the CSK for the tournament:

Jalaj Saxena:

Jalaj Saxena has played for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the previous seasons of the IPL. Saxena is a handy all-rounder and has taken 347 wickets and scored 6,334 runs in first-class cricket.

Harsh Tyagi:

Harsh Tyagi, who plays for the Railways in domestic cricket, has played a couple of seasons of the IPL. The left-arm spinner, however, has not been able to shine in the cash-rich league so far but if given a chance at the CSK, Tyagi definitely has the talent to perform at the big stage.

Manoj Tiwari:

The West Bengal all-rounder has played international cricket and was once considered one of the rising stars in the country. Tiwari, who has scored over 8,000 runs in first-class cricket, has also expressed a desire to join the CSK for the 13th season of the IPL.

Harbhajan Singh is the second player in the CSK after Suresh Raina to pull out from IPL. Last month, Raina, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, had also pulled out from IPL due to some “personal reasons”.

