New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar reserved high praise for Sunrisers Hyderabad's spinner Rashid Khan after his impressive performance against Kings XI Punjab in game 22 of the Indian Premier League. Speaking in the post-match show, Gavaskar described Rashid as a rare oddity in world cricket that any IPL franchise captain would want in his side.

“You ask all the captains of the franchises, which is the one bowler they want in their team. I am pretty certain every one of them will say ‘give me Rashid’. I am pretty certain. There might be the odd bowler who might get offended but look at the way he goes about his job,” Sunil Gavaskar told Star Sports.

With three wickets for 12 runs in four overs, Rashid had been instrumental in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s massive 69-run win against Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

“He picks up wickets, creates dot balls. Look at the economy. 3 for 12 in 4 overs. Leg-spinners generally bowl a full toss, a short ball. He hardly ever does it. He is on the target every single time,” he added. “That kind of bowling, that kind of control, any captain will say, ‘give me that bowler’”

Posted By: Lakshay Raja