Delhi Capitals are currently placed at the top of the points table, with seven wins in ten matches, and need just one more win to qualify for the playoffs.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada on Thursday heaped praise on Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy in the Indian Premier League 2020 so far, saying that the youngster has shown the ability to lead the side from the front at the big stage.

DC are currently placed at the top of the points table, with seven wins in ten matches, and need just one more win to qualify for the playoffs. Speaking during Delhi Capitals’ virtual press conference in Abu Dhabi, Rabada, who currently holds the Purple Cap, said that the team’s liberal environment has helped enhance his performance this season.

“Shreyas has been really unbelievable as a captain. He is young. For a captain, especially when you are leading an overseas player on a big stage is a huge task. So he has done really well so far. He is leading from the front,” Rabada said, as quoted in a report by news agency ANI.

“Shreyas is just a normal guy who is chilled out and when we get on the field he is a captain who has to make decisions and I am sure Ricky (Ponting) is helping him. Delhi has a very liberal environment and it is probably one of the reasons we have been successful,” he added.

Delhi has performed well in all the there departments and are the strongest contenders to win the IPL 2020. The team will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

With 21 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 301, Rabada currently holds the Purple Cap. Iyer, on the other hand, is the sixth highest run-getter in the tournament.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja