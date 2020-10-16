New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Eoin Morgan’s captaincy for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2020 began with a massive eight-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Reacting to the defeat, Morgan said that his team was never in the game after suffering initial jolts in the hands of Mumbai Indian bowlers.

“We weren’t in the race at all really, being four or five down. Managed to get a score on the board but when Mumbai play like that, they are hard to stop. Guys fought hard but there were just not enough runs on the board.” ” Morgan said after the match.

Opting to bat first, Kolkata Knight Riders lost its opener Rahul Tripathi in the third over following an excellent catch by Suryakumar Yadav at the backward point. Wickets continued to tumble for the team in the first ten overs, and they were five down with just 61 on the scoreboard. Eoin Morgan and Pat Cummins steadied the innings and guided the team to a respectable total of 149, which proved to be too less.

On being asked about the reason to send Dinesh Karthik ahead of himself, Morgan said, “We’re trying to adopt according to the situations. Don’t think it would have made much difference today.”

This was Morgan's first match for Kolkata Knigth Riders as a skipper. Dinesh Karthik has set aside his captaincy to concentrate on his batting in the remaining matches of the tournament. KKR are currently placed fourth in the points table, with four wins in eight matches.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja