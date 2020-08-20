The Chennai Super Kings (CSK), led by former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, will fly to Dubai on Friday. However, their premier off-spinner and former Indian cricket Harbhajan Singh is unlikely to fly with them to Dubai.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: With the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) beginning in less than one month, all teams are preparing to leave for the UAE, where the cash-rich league will be held this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK), led by former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, will fly to Dubai on Friday. However, their premier off-spinner and former Indian cricket Harbhajan Singh is unlikely to fly with them to Dubai.

According to a report by The Times of India, Harbhajan Singh has told the Chennai Super Kings management that his mother is unwell and that’s why he won’t be able to travel to Dubai on Friday. Harbhajan will likely join the team in two weeks, The Times of India reported.

Harbhajan had also skipped the Chennai Super Kings’ five-day camp in Chennai. Apart from Harbhajan, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Shardul Thakur had also skipped the training session in Chennai due to some unknown reasons.

Meanwhile, all the players of the CSK have tested negative for the highly contagious coronavirus and are set to leave for UAE on Friday.

CSK's senior cricketers wouldn't have issues getting back to groove

Meanwhile, CSK bowling coach L Balaji has said that team’s senior cricketers wouldn't have issues getting back to the groove despite the long break.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Balaji said that noted that team’s experience is going to play a huge role in the IPL, adding that “it has been proven in big tournaments like the IPL”.

"I don't think it's going to be that difficult, because all your life you have played this sport. So many years of understanding will come in handy to get back to your best," Balaji told PTI.

"Dhoni is always a process backing leader. There is no short cut in his leadership, but he is someone who believes in opportunity and exposure rather than cutting and chopping," Balaji added.

The Chennai Super Kings have won the IPL thrice. The CSK, however, lost the finals of the IPL 2019 against Mumbai Indians by one run.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma