The T20 league will start with a bang, with Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai taking on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai. The two met last year in the final and it was Mumbai who defeated the Chennai team by only 1 run to clinch the trophy.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Ahead of the start of India’s cash-rich T20 league on September 19, with the opening fixture between last year’s finalists Mumbai and Chennai, former India cricketer and current MP Gautam Gambhir picks his favourite among the two.

Speaking about the ferocious rivalry between two of the most successful teams of the cash-rich league, Gautam Gambhir during the Star Sports Cricket Connected chat show, said that he believes that it will be Mumbai who may have the upper hand between the two.

“I am very excited to see how Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah will be bowling together with the new ball. Because Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult are world-class bowlers and both of them are wicket-taking options in T20 cricket. A left-arm seamer who brings the ball in for right-handers and Jasprit Bumrah who is unorthodox,” Gambhir said.

“It will be a huge challenge for Chennai Super Kings as they don’t have Suresh Raina at No.3, plus Shane Watson does not play much international cricket and has not played cricket for a long time, so how he plays against Bumrah and Trent Boult. We will also have to see with whom he would be opening the batting,” he further added.

“I feel the Mumbai Indians have the upper hand if you see the balance and depth of the squad.” They have also added Trent Boult to their squad, who will give them a very good option,” Gambhir added.

“Because you want a bowler who can give you wickets with the new ball so that you can use Jasprit Bumrah in a different manner. So I will want to watch how these two perform, not only in the first match but in the entire tournament,” Gambhir said.

Chennai will be eyeing revenge of its last year’s defeat in the final match and get things started on the right note in the tournament when the Indian T20 league kicks off from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

Posted By: Talib Khan