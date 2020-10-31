Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: With an eye to seal its spot in the playoffs of IPL 2020, Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Mumbai Indians today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in game 51 of the tournament.

While Mumbai Indians have sealed their spot in the playoffs, Delhi Capitals have faltered in the latter stage of the league season after dominating for much of it and desperately need a win to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

Here are the Latest Updates from game 51 of IPL 2020 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians:

Playing XI:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard (c), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to field first

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to field first at the Dubai International Stadium. "We will field first. Not sure what this pitch will do, it's better to chase down the target. Two changes for us - Hardik is resting today and Pattinson misses out. We have been playing well with everyone chipping in, hopefully, it will continue. We need to go hard till the end, not want to get complacent," says Kieron Pollard.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer says, "We wanted to bat first as well. Previous results tell it's better to bat first. Batting hasn't been up to the mark, hopefully, it will do well today. Three changes for us - Praveen Dubey makes his IPL debut. Prithvi Shaw and Harshal Patel are back. We are motivated to do well as a team, want to finish on a good note".

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult

Delhi Capitals: Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Pravin Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams

Toss at 3 pm

The toss for the much-awaited clash between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will take place at 3 pm.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma