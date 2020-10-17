IPL 2020, RCB vs RR Updates: The 33rd game of the tournament will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals.

Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: The Rajasthan Royals today won the toss and elected in the game 33 of the IPL 2020 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. While Steve Smith's side RR have fielded an unchanged side, Virat Kohli-led RCB have made two changes and brought back Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Shahbaz Ahmed.

The RCB have won 5 games from 8 matches and are looking a formidable side. However, the same cannot be said about Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals which have 5 games out of their 8 matches. Recently, Steve Smith had also admitted that his team is not in a good position and would need to settle their playing XI quickly as the tournament enters its second half.

Here are the Latest Updates from game 33rd of the IPL 2020 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals:

Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes begin Rajasthan Royals' innings

Rajasthan Royals have once again changed their openers. This time, Robin Uthappa and Ben Stokes will open the innings for RR. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar will open the bowling.

Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (w), Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi

Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bat first

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have opted to bat. "We are batting. Day game, better to bat first. Same team for us. We have got a good mix with Stokes back, we did a lot of things right in the last game. The wickets are slowing up, one reason for batting first," says Steve Smith.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli says, "This pitch looks a lot better, the surface looks a lot better than what we had in Sharjah. We would have batted first as well. Couple of changes for us - Mann is back for us, he replaces Siraj. Dube misses out, Shahbaz Ahmed gets his first game today. That helps us get the balance back. We have learnt from our losses, that shows the character in the team. It's been a hectic schedule this week, it's all about executing our plans".

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer

Toss at 3 pm

The toss will take place at 3 pm today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

