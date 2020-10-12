IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR: Royal Challengers Bangalore are batting first against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium.

Sharjah (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and elected to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders in game 28th of the IPL 2020 at Sharjah International Cricket Stadium. The two sides have made one change in their playing XIs. For RCB, Mohammed Siraj comes in place of Gurkeerat Singh Mann while Tom Banton has replaced Sunil Narine in KKR.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be high on confidence after their significant victory over Chennai Super Kings and will look to consolidate their position at the points table. Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, is beginning to gain steam but would need to find an answer for Virat Kohli who has returned to form and is looking quite dangerous with the bat.

Here are the Latest Updates from Sharjah International Cricket Stadium:

Prasidh Krishna gets Aaron Finch

Finch, who was looking good, has been dismissed by Prasidh Krishna for 43. RCB have lost their 2nd wicket now

Andre Russell gets Devdutt Padikkal

Andre Russell has got the break for KKR. The West Indies pacer has dismissed Devdutt Padikkal for 32 runs

Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal give RCB solid start

Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal have given RCB a solid start. In 7 overs, they have scored 58 runs without losing a wicket. Finch is playing at 32, Padikkal is at 25

Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal begin RCB's innings

Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal are out on field to open the innings for RCB. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins will open the bowling for KKR

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Tom Banton, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Virat Kohli wins toss; Royal Challengers Bangalore to bat first

Virat Kohli have won the toss and elected to bat first at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium. "We will bat first. A high scoring ground, the pitch might become slower and slower - scores are coming down in the last couple of games. There's no grass on the surface, so it can get scuffed up. We're confident in our bowling, it's important to execute our plans, Chris Morris was a huge plus. We have spoken about partnerships, a good start will help us more. One change - Siraj comes in for Mann, gives us an extra bowling option on a small ground like this," says Virat Kohli

Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik says, "I'm happy to have lost the toss, might have batted first as well. It's important that the bowlers believe in themselves, like it happened in the KXIP match where they dominated us for almost 39 overs. Banton is a special player, he's a superstar in the making, he replaces Sunil Narine"

Probable playing XI of both sides:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers (Wicket-Keeper), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (Captain and Wicket-Keeper), Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakravarthy and Siddhesh Lad

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa

Toss at 7 pm

The toss will take place at 7 pm today

