Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: In what could be clash of titans, Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals today in the 15th game of the IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in UAE's Abu Dhabi. This is RCB's first game at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Rajasthan Royals will go into today's match with two wins in three games. While Rajasthan Royals had lost their previous game in the tournament against Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore had won a super over thriller against Mumbai Indians and would look to continue the triumph against Steve Smith's side.

Here are the LIVE updates from the 15th game of IPL 2020 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals:

Yuzvendra Chahal takes a blinder!

Yuzvendra Chahal has taken a superb catch on his own bowling to help Bangalore take Rajasthan's 3rd wicket. Sanju Samson is now gone for 4

Navdeep Saini gets Jos Butler

Jos Butler is also gone for 22. Navdeep Saini got his wicket

Steve is out for 5!

Steve Smith is gone for just 5 runs! Isuru Udana provided the first break to Royal Challengers Bangalore

Steve Smith, Jos Butler begin Rajasthan Royals' innings

Steve Smith and Jos Butler have started the innings for Rajasthan Royals.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Mahipal Lomror, Jaydev Unadkat

Steve Smith wins toss; Rajasthan to bat first

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith has won the toss and elected to bat first.

"We'll bat first. It's a day game, pretty warm out here. We got one change, Lomror comes in for Ankit. It's a long tournament, you are going to win games, lose games. Hopefully, we'll put on a good show today. Ben is a quality player, adds to our squad once he's here," says Steve Smith

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli says "It's dry heat, but it's not so bad. We are playing with the same XI. We wanted to bat first, day game, better to get into the game with the first six overs of the match. Getting a strong squad together, it's good to see the youngsters doing the job for us. Dube contribution, Chahal's always a banker and AB does what he is good at doing"

Toss at 3 pm

The toss will take place at 3 pm today

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma