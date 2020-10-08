IPL 2020: From Virat Kohli scoring 9,000 T20 runs to Bravo taking 150 wickets in IPL to KL Rahul hitting a record century, several records have been broken in the tournament so far.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is underway in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The IPL has always given players a chance to shine and show their talent. From Virat Kohli to Kieron Pollard to Jasprit Bumrah to Rohit Sharma, players from across the cricketing world have frequently shown their talents over the years, breaking records and creating new ones. So as the IPL 2020 progresses, here's a look at some records that have been broken in the tournament so far:

Most sixes in a match

The clash between MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Steve Smith Rajasthan Royals was one of the thrilling contest in the history of the tournament. Several records were broken and many were created. Among them, one record that was made was that most numbers of sixes were smashed in a match in the history of the IPL.

Virat scores 9,000 IPL runs

Virat Kohli has the knack of making new records and the Royal Challengers skipper has scripted history once again and become the first Indian cricketer to score 9,000 runs in T20s. Kohli achieved this feat against Delhi Capitals on Monday.

KL Rahul's record-breaking 100

KL Rahul has been wonderful form this year. The Kings XI Punjab skipper had smashed the first hundred of IPL 2020against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium. By doing so, Rahul scripted history and scored the biggest 100 by any IPL captain in an innings.

Rahul, Mayank hit record opening stand

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal had recently broken another record and smashed the highest opening partnership for Kings XI Punjab in IPL history. The duo achieved this feat against Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 27.

Highest average sixes per game

The IPL 2020 has been a run feast for the batsmen. The dead and flat tracks in the UAE have assisted the batsmen in the tournament so far, allowing them to create several records. One such record that has been made so far is the average no of sixes per match kept in IPL 2020 -- 14.83 -- is the highest in the tournament so far.

Bravo completes 150 wickets in IPL

Dwayne Bravo has been one of the most successful bowlers in the history of the IPL. The star West Indies all-rounder has achieved another feat has become the fifth cricketer to complete 150 wickets in the IPL.

Rohit Sharma joins elite club

Rohit Sharma has completed 5,000 runs in IPL and has joined the likes of Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina. The Mumbai Indians skipper is only the third player in the IPL to achieve this unique feat.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma