New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The much-awaited 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin from September 19 this year. The IPL, which was postponed because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this year.

The cash-rich league has always been a platform for players to show their talent. From Virat Kohli to Shreyas Iyer to KL Rahul to David Warner, batsmen from across the world have always got a chance to show their potential and talent at the IPL. So as you prepare for the IPL 2020, here’s a look at the top 10 batsmen to watch out for in the 13th edition:

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is considered as one of the most talented batsmen in India and is surely one of the contenders for the Orange Cap in the upcoming season. The right-hand batsman has been in superb form over the last few months and would be looking to continue scoring runs in IPL 2020. In 67 IPL matches, Rahul has scored 1,977 runs at an average of 42.06.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is another batsman who has shown his class over the years. Iyer has also solved India’s middle-order problem and has been scoring runs over the last few months and would look to do the same in the IPL 2020. Iyer has played 62 IPL matches, scoring 1,681 runs at 30.56.

Prithvi Shaw

Many consider Prithvi Shaw as the next big thing in India. The right-hand batsman has surely all the talent in the world but has failed to show his potential at the big stage so far. Shaw, however, would look to score some runs in IPL 2020 and would look to show all his talent. Prithvi has played 25 IPL matches, scoring 598 runs at 23.92.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill, along with Prithvi Shaw, played at the 2018 U-19 World Cup and is considered to be one of the rising stars in world cricket. Shubman has also been in very good form for his domestic team Punjab and would look at replicate his performance at the IPL 2020. Gill has played 27 IPL matches, scoring 499 runs at 33.27.

Rishabh Pant:

Pant, 22, has immense talent and on many occasions, the young wicket-keeper batsman has shown what he is capable of. Pant, who is the only Indian wicket-keeper batsman to score centuries in Tests in England and Australia, would look to impress the BCCI selectors at the event. In 54 matches, Pant has scored 1,736 runs at 36.17.

Quinton de Kock:

Quinton de Kock, who is the current skipper of South Africa, had a great 2019 where he scored loads of runs and he would look to continue the same in this IPL. De Kock has played 50 IPL matches, scoring 1,456 runs at 30.33.

Virat Kohli:

Virat Kohli, commonly known as ‘run machine Kohli’, struggled to score runs in the later part of 2019 and early 2020. He, however, would look to find his magic touch back once again in this year’s IPL. Kohli has played 177 IPL matches, scoring 5,412 runs at 37.85.

Rohit Sharma:

The current Indian batsman is probably the most dangerous batsmen in the world. Rohit has the knack of scoring big runs and will look to score some big runs in IPL 2020. Rohit has played 188 IPL matches, scoring 4,898 runs at 31.6.

Jason Roy:

Jason is one of the most dangerous batsmen in the world. Roy was also in good touch in 2019 and would look to score some runs at the IPL 2020. He has only played 8 IPL matches, scoring 179 runs at an average of 29.83.

David Warner:

Since his return to international cricket, Warner has been scoring runs across formats. He had a great 2019 World Cup and would look to continue his good form in the IPL 2020. Warner has played 126 IPL matches, scoring 4,706 runs at 43.17.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma