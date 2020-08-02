According to a report by news agency PTI, the Board of Cricket Council in India (BCCI) has prepared a list of 10 points that will be discussed in the meeting, with the status of government's clearance being the top-most agenda.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council is set to meet on Sunday and will decide on a series of topics with just 47 days left before the beginning of the 13th season of the cash-rich league.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the Board of Cricket Council in India (BCCI) has prepared a list of 10 points that will be discussed in the meeting, with the status of government's clearance being the top-most agenda.

"We have a meeting on Sunday but everyone is awaiting the clearances from the Home Ministry as well as the External Affairs Ministry for the tournament to be shifted to the UAE," PTI quoted a senior BCCI official as saying.

As BCCI prepares for IPL GC meet, here are 10 things which will be likely discussed on Sunday’s meeting:

Awaiting approval from Centre:

According to the PTI report, the BCCI is yet to get clearance to hold the IPL in UAE from September 19 to November 8 from the government.

Schedule and duration:

The BCCI will likely announce the schedule after Sunday’s meeting. The IPL, meanwhile, will be held from September 19 to November 8. However, the BCCI will likely push the final to November 10.

Standard Operating Procedure:

According to the PTI report, the BCCI has prepared a 240-page document and discuss the SOPs with the franchises. While BCCI's SOP can be upgraded by the franchises, they in no way can downgrade it, PTI reported.

Chinese Sponsorship deals in IPL to stay for now:

Vivo is the title sponsors while PayTM, Dream 11, BYJUs and Swiggy have Chinese investments. Due to the prevailing tension between India and China, the matter will be up for discussion. In all probabilities, VIVO will complete the present contract which fetches BCCI Rs 440 crore a year as getting a new sponsor in the eleventh hour is difficult.

Will IPL GC members get to travel:

Generally, the IPL Governing Council members travel to various venues but there will be discussions as to whether in these times with health safety being paramount, the members should be allowed to travel to watch the matches or not.

Replacement Player:

The BCCI will also discuss replacement rules for players and how to procure them in case of players in the original squad are unable to travel.

ACU activities:

Currently, BCCI's ACU unit has eight full-time officers but even then, they would require more workforce with each team needing one integrity officer and also the hotels where the teams are staying need to be monitored as there would be other guests too.

Meeting with experts who devised ECB's bio-bubble:

The BCCI brass will also be meeting the team of experts assigned by England and Wales Cricket Board to create the bio-secure environment for the just-concluded series against West Indies along with upcoming one against Pakistan and the ongoing against Ireland, reported PTI.

Approval of Minutes of previous meetings:

The approval of minutes of three previous GC meetings.

BCCI's own medical unit:

The BCCI will also discuss whether it will send its own medical unit to UAE or not.

(With PTI inputs)

