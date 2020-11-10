From Nicholas Pooran's jaw dropping save to the combined effort of Faf du Plessis and Ravindra Jadeja, the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League was witness to some of the best catches and fielding efforts ever made on the cricket field. Ahead of the IPL final, let us revisit some of these moments.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League is set to conclude with a blockbuster final between defending champions Mumbai Indians and first-time finalists Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. In over 50 days of intense actions at three venues of the UAE, players pulled off some nerve wrecking performances in all the three departments of the game.

From Nicholas Pooran's jaw dropping save to the combined effort of Faf du Plessis and Ravindra Jadeja, the season was witness to some of the best catches and fielding efforts ever made on the cricket field. Ahead of the IPL final, let us revisit some of these moments.

Nicholas Pooran's save at boundary line

Kings XI Punjab's player Nicholas Pooran made a sensational save at the deep mid-wicket during match against Rajasthan Royals on September 27. The Carribean dived full length over the rope to prevent a certain maximum hit by Sanju Samson in the eighth over of the match. Sharing the video of the moment on Twitter, Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar called it the best save he had seen in his life. The fielding drew similar reactions from cricket fraternity, celebrities, and fans alike.

This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!! 👍#IPL2020 #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/2r7cNZmUaw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 27, 2020

Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad combined to produce stunning catch

Chennai Super Kings' Faf fu Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad combined to produce stunning catch at the boundary line that sent back Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal in game 44. Attempting to changing gears after powerplay, Padikkal slogged the ball to the long-on but could not time the shot perfectly. Faf ran to his left, and grabbed what would have been a certain four. Just when he was about to fall towards the boundary line, Faf tossed the ball to Ruturaj, who grabbed it easily to complete the catch.

Suryakumar Yadav's stunner at backward point

Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav took a stunning catch at the backward point to send back Kolkata Knight Riders’ opener Rahul Tripathi in the third over of the game 32. Tripathi middled the slash off Trend Boult’s delivery but an alert Yadav dived to perfection and grabbed the ball with both hands nonchalantly.

Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis combined to send back Sunil Narine

Chennai Super Kings’ Ravindra Jadeja and Faf du Plessis combined to produce a stunning catch at the deep mid wicket that sent back Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sunil Narine in game 21. Jadeja dived parallel to the ground to his right to grab what would have been a certain four by Sunil Narine. Just when he was about to skid onto the boundary line, he toss the ball to du Plessis, who grabbed it easily and completed the catch.

Stuff of dreams that catch! Sir Jaddu and Fafulous combining to get one. 😍🦁💛 #WhistlePodu #Yellove #WhistleFromHome #KKRvCSK — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 7, 2020

Manish Pandey dived full length at long

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Manish Pandey took a specular diving cat at long on to dismiss a well-settled Ishan Kishan during game 17. Pandey dived full length to grab what would otherwise have been a four to long on boundary by Kishan in the fifteenth over of the Mumbai Indians’ innings.

Jofra Archer's blinder at third man

Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer grabbed a stunning catch at third man to dismiss Mumbai Indians batsman Ishan Kishan at a crucial moment in game 45. Kishan got a thick outside edge off a short ball by Kartik Tyagi in the 11th over of the match. Archer initially misjudged it but recovered well and timed his jump to perfection to grab the ball in his right hand.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja