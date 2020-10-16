IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik has joined the long list of captains who were either sacked or left the captaincy in midway of the tournament.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kolkata Knight Riders' Dinesh Karthik on Friday stepped down from captaincy, handing the reins to World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan. Karthik, who has struggled with the bat in IPL 2020, said that he wants to "focus on his batting".

With this, Karthik has joined a long list of IPL skippers who stepped down midway during the season. So as Eoin Morgan replaces Dinesh Karthik as Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper, here's a complete list of players who left captaincy in the middle of the season:

Anil Kumble replaces Kevin Pietersen

In 2009, Anil Kumble had replaced Kevin Pietersen as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Pietersen was sacked as captain by the RCB management due to his poor form.

Virat Kohli replaces Daniel Vettori

Virat Kohli, the current skipper of Royal Challengers Bangalore, had replaced Daniel Vettori midway during the season in 2012. Since then, Kohli has been the regular skipper of RCB and has led them to the finals in 2016.

Cameron White replaces Kumar Sangakkara

Kumar Sangakkara was the skipper of Deccan Chargers in IPL 2012. The Sri Lankan legend, however, was struggling with the bat and he decided to drop himself from the team, handing the captaincy to Australia's Cameron White.

Rohit Sharma replaces Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting is considered as one of the best captains who have played the game. The Australian legend, however, was going through a poor hatch in 2013 and had decided to hand over the captaincy to Rohit Sharma in 2013. The change worked wonders as Rohit led MI to glory in IPL 2013.

Darren Sammy replaces Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan was in tremendous form for India in 2014. Looking at this, Dhawan was made the skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014. The left-handed batsman, however, was not able to replicate his form after getting the captaincy and the SRH management was forced to replace him with two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain and West Indies legend Darren Sammy.

Steve Smith replaces Shane Watson

Following the departure of Indian legend Rahul Dravid, Shane Watson was appointed as the skipper of Rajasthan Royals. Watson, however, suffered a hip injury and was forced to leave initial matches. On his return, the former Australian all-rounder handed the captaincy to Steve Smith.

Murali Vijay replaces David Miller

David Miller was Kings XI Punjab's skipper for the 2017th season. The team, though, failed to perform under him after which the team management sacked Miller and handed the captaincy to India's Murali Vijay.

Gautam Gambhir replaces Shreyas Iyer

Gautam Gambhir in undoubtedly one of the best skippers in IPL. The former India opener has led Kolkata Knight Riders to title victory in 2012 and 2014. However, he changed his side to Delhi Capitals in 2018. The change didn't work for Delhi Capitals as the team lost five games in six matches. Gambhir later stepped down from the captaincy, making way for Shreyas Iyer.

Steve Smith replaces Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane was made the skipper of Rajasthan Royals following Australia's ball tampering saga in 2018. In 2019, Rahane though struggled with the bat and captaincy was also questioned. Later, the team management sacked the Indian vice captain and announced that Steve Smith will take the reins from Rahane.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma