New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 13th season of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held from September 19 to November 10. From fans to players to the organisers, everyone has geared up for the 13th season of the IPL that will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this year in wake of the coronavirus crisis.

From Jasprit Bumrah to Yuzvendra Chahal to Kuldeep Yadav, IPL has also been a platform in which several world-class players have shown their talent and won matches single-handedly for their teams. The players who did well in the IPL have also got a chance to represent their national teams and make a name for them.

Traditionally, the cash-rich league has been a batsmen-friendly tournament. However, there have been several bowlers who have consistently shown their potential and talent and won matches for their teams regularly. So as you prepare for the IPL 2020, here’s a look at the top 10 bowlers to watch out for in the 13th edition:

Jasprit Bumrah:

Boom Boom Bumrah has been the frontline pacer for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL over the years. The right-arm pacer has taken 82 wickets in the IPL in 77 matches at an average of 26.62.

Yuzvendra Chahal:

Chahal is considered to be a very smart bowler and has been quite effective for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) over the years. In 84 matches, the leggie has taken 100 wickets at an average of 23.18.

Kuldeep Yadav:

Kuldeep when first arrived at the scene was considered a mystery spinner. The left-arm chinaman bowler has been one of the finds of the IPL and has taken 39 wickets in 40 matches at an average of 29.33.

Rashid Khan:

Rashid has been the star for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The right-arm leg spinner, who is considered as one of the best T20 bowlers, has taken 55 wickets from 46 matches at an average of 21.69 in the IPL.

Pat Cummins:

Pat Cummins is undoubtedly the best bowler in international cricket right now and the Aussie quick would be looking to prove his mettle in this IPL season. In IPL so far, Cummins has played 16 matches, taking 17 wickets at an average of 29.35.

Harbhajan Singh:

The turbanator had a very successful season of IPL in 2019 for the Chennai Super Kings and would be looking to continue his form in 13th edition of the cash-rich league. In IPL so far, Harbhajan has played 160 matches, taking 150 wickets at an average of 26.45.

Imran Tahir:

Like Harbhajan, Imran also plays for the Chennai Super Kings and can wreak havoc on good batting line ups. Tahir, who was the Purple Cap-winner in 2019, has played 55 IPL matches and taken 79 wickets at an average of 20.39.

Amit Mishra:

Mishra, who plays for the Delhi Capitals now, is the highest wicket-taker in IPL history and can destroy oppositions’ batting line ups. Mishra has taken 157 wickets from 147 IPL matches at an average of 24.17.

Kagiso Rabada:

Kagiso Rabada also had a wonderful IPL 2019 for Delhi Capitals and was just one wicket shy of winning the Purple Cap in the 12th season of the tournament. In 18 IPL matches, the South African pacer has taken 31 wickets at an average of 17.94.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar:

Bhuvi has not exactly been a wicket-taker bowler but has been quite economical, especially at the slog overs. Bhuvi has taken 117 wickets from 133 IPL matches at an average of 23.71.

