New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings became the first team to be officially knocked out of the Indian Premier League 2020 after Rajasthan Royals registered a commanding 8-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. This is the first time in the history of IPL that the yellow army has failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Chennai are placed at the bottom of the points table, with just four wins in 12 matches. The team had a slight possibility of making it through the playoffs but that involved several scenarios to precisely play out. One such scenario included Rajasthan’s defeat against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Rajasthan then would have had just four wins in 12 matches and two big victories for Chennai in the remaining two fixtures could have bolstered their chances to qualify.

With a commanding eight wicket win, Rajasthan have climbed to the sixth spot in the points table are well in the race to the playoffs. Four teams — Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad are contending for the fourth spot.

Rajasthan Royals’ top-order batsmen Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson played blistering knocks of 107 and 54 respectively on Sunday in Abu Dhabi to guide their team to an eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. Chasing a massive total of 196 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Rajasthan got off to a poor start, losing opener Robin Uthappa and skipper Steve Smith in the powerplay. Stokes held the fort for the team after early dismissals and was well assisted by Sanju Samson at the other end. The two made a mockery of the mighty Mumbai Indians' bowling and sailed the team through the total with eight wickets and ten balls to spare.





