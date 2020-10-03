IPL 2020: According to a report, a player has approached the BCCI and has reported a "corrupt approach".

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In a shocking news, a player, who is taking part in the IPL 2020, has approached the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) and reported a "corrupt approach". However, the identity of the player has not been revealed because of BCCI's anti-corruption protocols.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the BCCI's Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) has taken note of the player's complaint and an investigation is underway.

"Yes (a player has reported approach). We are tracking him. It will take some time," BCCI ACU chief Ajit Singh, who was the former DGP of Rajasthan Police, told PTI.

