New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Days ahead of the BCCI’s T-20 league opener in the United Arab Emirates, the Kolkata team has roped in American bowler Ali Khan as a replacement for Harry Gurney, who puled out of the tournament last month to undergo a shoulder injury.

29-year-old Khan was on Kolkata’s radar last season as well but no deal could be worked out. His signing would mean will make him the first USA player to feature in the cash-rich league, ESPNcricinfo reported on Saturday.

Earlier this year, Khan had played for Trinbago Knight Riders, the Caribbean Premier League franchise with the same parent company as the Kolkata team. Khan picked up eight wickets in as many matches with an economy rate of 7.43, helping his team win the tournament.

In 2018, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had named Khan as one of the five breakout stars in men's cricket. The pacer had burst on to the limelight the same year at the Global T-20 Canada, where he caught the attention of Jamaican cricketer Dwayne Bravo, who brought him to the CPL.

The thirteenth edition of the T-20 league will be played in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 to November 10. Previous year's runners-up Chennai will face defending champions Mumbai in the opening match.

Khan will replace English pacer Harry Gurney, who pulled out of the tournament last month to undergo a shoulder injury. Two-times winners Kolkata will be playing their first match of the tournament against Mumbai team on September 23.

