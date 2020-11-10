IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC: Dhawan is only the third player in the history of the cash-rich league to play an IPL final for three different teams.

Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Hard-hitting Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday achieved a unique feat when he stepped out for Delhi Capitals to play the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The 34-year-old maverick, who has been in terrific form, on Tuesday became only the third player in the history of the cash-rich league to play an IPL final for three different teams. Notably, this is Dhawan's fourth IPL final match that he is a part of.

Dhawan had played his first IPL final for Mumbai Indians in 2010. He then played the IPL finals in 2016 and 2018 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He, however, has won the cash-rich league only once in 2016.

The other two players who have played three IPL finals for three different teams are Austalian all-rounder Shane Watson and India's Yusuf Pathan. While Watson has played IPL finals for Rajasthan Royals (2008), Royal Challengers Bangalore (2016) and Chennai Super Kings (2018), Yusuf Pathan has done the same for Rajasthan Royals (2008), Kolkata Knight Riders (2012, 2014) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2018).

Talking about Dhawan, the 34-year-old left-handed batsman is in terrific touch. The maverick has managed to score over 600 runs in this year's IPL at an average of over 46 and a strike rate of 145.65. He also has two centuries to his name in the 13th season of the cash-rich league.

"I have been scoring five hundred runs over the last 4 years. All the seasons are my best seasons, in that case. But it’s special because I scored two centuries and two ducks, which I never did. Happy that I can perform consistently and provide a great start to my team, great platform to my team," Dhawan had said earlier while speaking about his form in this year's tournament.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma