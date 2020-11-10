Mumbai Indians was the first team to make it to the playoffs, and wins in all three matches against Delhi this season -- along with the experience of playing six IPL finals -- puts them in considerable advantage tonight.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will look to defend their Indian Premier League title when they face Delhi Capitals in the finals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Mumbai was the first team to make it to the playoffs, and wins in all three matches against Delhi this season -- along with the experience of playing six IPL finals -- puts them in considerable advantage tonight.

The match will begin at 7:30 pm at Dubai International Stadium -- a venue that has provided much assistance to pacers throughout the tournament. Teams batting second have managed to chased down most of the matches in the second half of the tournament, partly due to the dew factor. However, the trend was challenged by Delhi's 17-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2 on Sunday.

Here are the latest updates from the finals of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals:

Iyer, Pant rebuilt for Delhi Capitals after top-order collapses early

Onus on Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant to carry Delhi's innings forward after the top order collapsed early in the finals.

Trouble for Delhi Capitals as top-order collapses in powerplay

Delhi Capitals have lost its top-order batsmen Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, and Ajinkya Rahane in the first four overs.

Trent Boult gets Marcus Stoinis for a golden duck

Horribe Start for Delhi Capitals as Trent Boult has dismissed Marcus Stoinis for a golden duck. Delhi Capitals are one down without a score on board.

Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis begin Delhi Capitals' innings

Shikhar Dhawan and Marcus Stoinis have begun Delhi Capitals' innings. Trent Boult is with the new ball.

DC opt to bat first

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bat first against Mumbai Indians in the finals of the Indian Premier League.

Toss at 7 pm:

The toss between the two teams will be held at 7 pm (IST)

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams

Posted By: Lakshay Raja