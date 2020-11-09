Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have faced each other 15 times in the IPL history and former leads the head-to-head record with 10 wins

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mumbai Indians will be eying their fifth Indian Premier League 2020 title when they face Delhi Capitals in the finals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The Rohit Sharma-men have got the better of Delhi thrice in the tournament already -- twice in the league matches and then in the playoffs.

After four wins in five matches in the second half of the tournament, Delhi showed its mettle in the qualifier 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It now remains to be seen whether they can break their Mumbai jinx to eclipse their rollercoaster journey and lift their maiden Indian Premier League title.

Head-to-head stats

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have faced each other 15 times in the IPL history and former leads the head-to-head record with 10 wins, as against DC's 5 wins. Mumbai defeated Delhi comfortably in all their three face-offs in IPL 2020.

Who will lift the IPL trophy?

Mumbai will start as favourites against Delhi in the IPL 2020 final, owing to the strength of their bowling and the middle order. The franchise has an experience of as many as five IPL finals and have lifted the trophy four times under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. MI will likely win the finals tomorrow.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams

Posted By: Lakshay Raja