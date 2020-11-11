Kagiso Rabada's impressive campaign was one of the prime reasons Delhi qualified for the finals for the first time despite a topsy-turvy second half of the tournament.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to lift the Indian Premier League trophy a record fifth time on Tuesday. While his team failed to clinch the maiden IPL title, Delhi's star bowler Kagiso Rabada manage to win the Purple Cap with 30 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 18.26.

This is the highest wicket tally by any Delhi Capitals bowler in the history of IPL. Rabada's impressive campaign was one of the prime reasons Delhi qualified for the finals for the first time despite a topsy-turvy second half of the tournament. Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah finished second in the list with 27 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 14.96. Notably, the top four bowlers in the tally were pacers and belonged to either Delhi and Mumbai.

With 670 runs in 14 matches at an average of 55.83 and a strike rate of over 129, Kings XI Punjab's KL Rahul clinched the Orange Cap. Shikhar Dhawan finished second in the tally with 618 runs in 17 matches at an average of 44.14 and a strike of of over 11.

“A big thank you to all the supporters,” Rahul said. “Winning the Orange Cap feels nice, but it would’ve been nicer if we had gone further in the tournament. however, I got to learn a lot about being a leader this tournament.”

Trent Boult was chosen the 'powerplayer' of this season, Ishan Kishan won the award for most sixes, Jofra Archer was the most valuable player, while Kieron Pollard was won the 'superstriker' of the season award.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja