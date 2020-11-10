Trent Boult has been exceptional with the new ball throughout the Indian Premier League 2020. Opening the attack against Delhi Capitals in the Qualiifer 1, Boult has dismissed Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane for a duck in the first over itself.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mumbai Indians’ Trent Boult on Tuesday became the first bowler in the history of Indian Premier League to dismiss a batsman off the first ball of the innings in the finals. Opening the innings for Delhi Capitals, Marcus Stoinis got a thick outside edge off the first ball that carried straight to Quinton de Kock.

LIVE reaction of Boult in search of top-order batsmen: pic.twitter.com/gIDIucRR4g — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 10, 2020

Earlier, Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bat first. This is Delhi's first IPL final, with Rohit Sharma's men have lifted the trophy a record four times. Delhi's vulnerability is its inconsistent top-order, which collapsed without a score on board the last time the team faced Mumbai in the tournament.





Posted By: Lakshay Raja