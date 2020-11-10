Sharma has played most of his IPL career for Mumbai Indians and guided the team to 4 IPL titles since 2013. IN 200 appearances, he has scored 5126 runs at an average of 31.09 and a strike rate of over 130 at the time of filing this report.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma became the second player to appear in 200 Indian Premier League matches when he came out for the toss in the finals against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Sharma has played most of his IPL career for Mumbai and guided the team to 4 IPL titles since 2013. IN 200 appearances, he has scored 5126 runs at an average of 31.09 and a strike rate of over 130 at the time of filing this report.

Sharma appeared in his sixth IPL final on Tuesday. This is the first time he is up against a team in the finals that does not have MS Dhoni in the playing XI.

“It feels nice to be part of another final,” Sharma said at the toss. It is going to be a cracker of a game. The past doesn’t matter, It is a fresh day, a fresh game and the pressure of this final will be different. But the guys have been in these pressure situations before, they understand the pressure of finals and yes, we have just got to treat this as another game. Hopefully we can execute what we have discussed on the field.”





