New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mumbai Indians clinched their fifth Indian Premier League title after defeating Delhi Capitals by five wickets on the back of a 68-run knock by skipper Rohit Sharma at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja