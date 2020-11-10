IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians clinch record 5th IPL title with 5-wicket win over Delhi Capitals
Publish Date: Tue, 10 Nov 2020 10:42 PM IST
New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mumbai Indians clinched their fifth Indian Premier League title after defeating Delhi Capitals by five wickets on the back of a 68-run knock by skipper Rohit Sharma at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
Posted By: Lakshay Raja