New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mohanlal was spotted watching the Indian Premier League 2020 final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The actor is in Dubai for a week-long vacation and he scooped some time for the final match. The internet was quick to spot the Malayalam superstar as the camera focused on him ahead of the match. Here are some of the posts shared on Twitter.

Delhi Capitals are facing defending champion Mumbai Indians in the finals in Dubai. The Shreyas Iyer's men won the toss and decided to bat first, but got off to a poor start and were restricted to a modest 156.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja