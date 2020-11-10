IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal spotted watching tournament final in Dubai | In Pics
New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mohanlal was spotted watching the Indian Premier League 2020 final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
The actor is in Dubai for a week-long vacation and he scooped some time for the final match. The internet was quick to spot the Malayalam superstar as the camera focused on him ahead of the match. Here are some of the posts shared on Twitter.
Boss is there 🔥🔥#MumbaiIndians #MohanlalEPMFC #MohanlalMediaClub #mohanlal #lalettan #Drishyam2 #lalettanfans #marakkar #MIvsDC #MI pic.twitter.com/PANr4WeEsH— Arjun G Rahul (@ArjunGRahul1) November 10, 2020
#Lalettan 's surprise entry @ #IPLfinal #Mohanlal @Mohanlal #Drishyam2 pic.twitter.com/XunTzTfbMx— MFC™ PALAKKAD ✨ (@MFC_palakkad) November 10, 2020
@Mohanlal in IPL FINAL venue#Lalettan #Mohanlal #Marakkar #Drishyam2 #IPLfinal #IPL2020final #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/PTiXVwhOj2— Rahul Suresh (@RahulSuresh__) November 10, 2020
Boss 🤩#IPLfinal #Mohanlal @Mohanlal #Lalettan #Drishyam2 pic.twitter.com/vdrPpVMW7i— Mohanlal Fans Balussery (@MFB_Balussery) November 10, 2020
Delhi Capitals are facing defending champion Mumbai Indians in the finals in Dubai. The Shreyas Iyer's men won the toss and decided to bat first, but got off to a poor start and were restricted to a modest 156.
Posted By: Lakshay Raja
Related Topics:
- IPL
- IPL 2020
- Mumbai Indians
- Delhi Capitals
- IPL final
- Mohanlal
- Mohanlal IPL
- IP final Mohanlal
- MI
- DC
- Dubai