New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will eye their fifth Indian Premier League title when they face Delhi Capitals in the finals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Under Sharma's captaincy, MI have lifted the IPL trophy every time they managed to reach the finals of the tournament.

MI have been excellent in all the three departments of the game, and was the first team to qualify for the playoffs. At the top order, Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav both have looked in fine touch, though Sharma's inconsistency remains a source of worry for the team. Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya have provided some excellent finishes on multiple occasions where the set batsmen at the top fell in quick succession.

Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah breathed fire against Delhi Capitals in the qualifier 1 and are contending for the Purple Cap with 22 and 27 wickets respectively. Bumrah's 27 wickets is the highest tally in a season by any Indian bowler in the history of IPL.

A win tonight will make Mumbai the second team after Chennai Super Kings to win back-to-back IPL titles. Plus, its key players have a fair amount of title-winning experience. Rohit Sharma has won the title five times, and four times as a skipper, Kieron Pollard has lifted the trophy four times, while even young Suryakumar Yadav -- who is yet to make his India debut -- has lifted the trophy twice.

MI have got better of Delhi on three occasions this season -- twice in the league stage and then in the qualifier 1. Interestingly, teams winning the first qualifier have went on to win the title on three of the past four occasions.

Probable playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Counter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Squad:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav and Trent Boult

Posted By: Lakshay Raja