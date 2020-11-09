Mumbai Indians have lifted the Indian Premier League trophy a record four time, all under Rohit Sharma's captaincy.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: First-time finalists Delhi Capitals will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the finals of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The Rohit Sharma-men have been consisting throughout the tournament, while Delhi have had their ups and downs and could qualify for the finals only after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in their final league stage.

Mumbai Indians have lifted the IPL trophy a record four times, all under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. This is the sixth time they will be playing an IPL final, and the first time against a side which would not have MS Dhoni in its playing XI.

Where can you watch the matches lives on your TV?

The matches will be live telecasted by Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi in India.

How can you watch matches live online?

The live streaming of the match will be available at Disney+Hotstar VIP. You will have to purchase the annual subscription of the VIP pack for Rs 399. In addition to providing seamless IPL experience, the streaming website has several blockbuster Bollywood movies on offer.

When will the match begin?

The match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium from 7:30 pm (IST) on Tuesday. Dubai has hosted a majority of the IPL 2020 matches.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams

