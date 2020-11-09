Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada presently holds the Purple Cap with 29 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 17.79, and he is followed in the list closely by Bumrah, who has taken 27 wickets in 14 matches.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will face Delhi Capitals in the finals of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The two teams managed to qualify for the finals on the strength of their bowling, with pacers Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah, and Trent Boult providing crucial breakthrough for their teams throughout the tournament.

Rabada presently holds the Purple Cap with 29 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 17.79, and he is followed in the list closely by Bumrah, who has taken 27 wickets in 14 matches. Interestingly, six of the top ten wicket takers in the tournament are pacers, and four of them belonging to Delhi and Mumbai.

The Dubai pitch has provided much assistance to pacers throughout the tournament, and so both Mumbai and Delhi will be hoping for a final lethal spell for their top pacers. Rabada's spell was instrumental in Delhi's win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the qualifier 2, while Mumbai had qualified for the finals on the back of Bumrah's 4-14 against Delhi.

Who will win the Purple Cap?

Rabada holds the purple cap with 29 wickets -- the most by any bowler for Delhi Capitals in the history of IPL. Even if he manages to clean up a single batsman tomorrow, Bumrah will have to take three wickets to take the lead. Hence, the South African is likely to win the Purple Cap this season.

The match will begin at 7:30 pm (IST) on Tuesday in Dubai. Delhi will be playing its first final, while Mumbai Indians have lifted the IPL trophy four times.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja