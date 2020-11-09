Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan can clinch the Orange Cap if he score 68 runs or more in the Indian Premier League final against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Delhi Capitals qualified for the finals of the Indian Premier League 2020 after registering a 17-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on the back of a fiery 78-run knock by its opener Shikhar Dhawan on Sunday. With 603 runs in 16 matches, Dhawan has been instrumental in Delhi successful campaign this year, and he will be keen to push this aggressive intent a little further in the finals against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Tuesday.

Dhawan became the second player after Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul to reach the 600-run mark in this season during his 78-run knock. Punjab’s early knock-out in the tournament gave the Southpaw space to bridge the gap in the Orange Cap tally.

Dhawan can clinch the orange cap if he score 68 runs or more in the final against Mumbai. The Southpaw, however, has struggled against the Rohit Sharma-men in the tournament so far, and was dismissed for a duck by Jasprit Bumrah the last times the two teams met. Behind him in the list are David Warner and Ishan Kishan with 548 and 483 runs respectively. Warner-led Hyderabad’s defeat in the qualifier 2 means that Dhawan is the only remaining contender to go past KL Rahul in the Orange Cap tally.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals bowler Kagiso Rabada presently holds the Purple Cap with 29 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 17.79, and he is followed in the list closely by Mumbai indians’ Jasprit Bumrah, who has taken 27 wickets in 14 matches. Interestingly, six of the top ten wicket takers in the tournament are pacers, and four of them belonging to Delhi and Mumbai.

