Delhi Capitals have little cause to make changes their playing XI in the finals, especially after the 17-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: First-time finalists Delhi Capitals will eye their maiden Indian Premier League win when they face defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. With the exception of Rohit Sharma's men, Delhi have beaten all the franchises at least once this season.

Delhi's vulnerability is its inconsistent top-order, which collapsed without a score on board the last time the team faced Mumbai in the tournament. Shikhar Dhawan has been the second highest-run getter in the tournament, but his two consecutive centuries were followed by three ducks.Dhawan is the only player to go past the 600-run mark in a season despite three ducks. Despite a rollercoaster season, Dhawan can clinch the Orange Cap if he scores 68 or more runs tonight

Bowling has remained the biggest strength for Delhi Capitals, with pacers Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada providing crucial breakthroughs throughout the tournament. Rabada currently holds the Purple Cap, with 29 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 17.79. Nortje is placed seventh in the tally with 20 wickets in 15 matches.

Delhi have little cause to make changes their playing XI, especially after the 17-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2. It, however, remains to be seen whether they will shuffle their batting order tonight.

Probable Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada

Squad

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje and Daniel Sams

