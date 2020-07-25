A PDF file with the name "VIVO IPL 2020 Schedule" is going viral on social media and is also being widely circulated on WhatsApp.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Indian Premier League 2020 will be held from September from September 19 onwards, with the final match set to be played on November 8 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), BCCI chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed on Friday. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to announce the schedule of the upcoming cash-rich event.

However, a PDF file with the name "VIVO IPL 2020 Schedule" is going viral on social media and is also being widely circulated on WhatsApp. The viral is apparantly fake as BCCI sources confirmed to Jagran English that no such schedule has been confirmed and an announcement will be made only after the cricketing board's general council meeting.

As per news agency PTI, while the event's Governing Council will meet next week to chalk out the final details and approve the schedule, it is understood that the BCCI has informally intimated the franchises about the plan.

The IPL has been made possible by the ICC's decision to postpone the October-November T20 World Cup in Australia owing to the COVID-19 pandemic due to which the host country expressed its inability to conduct the event.

Patel said that the Standard Operating Procedure to combat the COVID-19 threat is being prepared and the BCCI will formally write to the Emirates Cricket Board.

There are three grounds available in the UAE -- Dubai International Stadium, Sheikh Zayed Stadium (Abu Dhabi) and the Sharjah ground.

It is learnt that the BCCI will be renting the grounds of the ICC Academy for training of the teams.

The ICC Academy has two full-sized cricket grounds along with 38 turf pitches, 6 indoor pitches, a 5700 square foot outdoor conditioning area along with physiotherapy and medicine centre.

As per the current health protocol in Dubai, there is no need to be in quarantine if people are carrying a negative COVID-19 test report, but if they are not, they will have to undergo a test.

While there was speculation that the IPL will start from September 26, the BCCI decided to advance it by a week in order to ensure that the Indian team's tour of Australia is not jeopardised.

It is expected that with each and every team needing at least a month's time to train, the IPL franchises will be leaving base by August 20 which gives them exactly four weeks time to prepare.

The cash-rich event was originally scheduled to start at the end of March but the COVID-19 pandemic and the travel restrictions that were put in place to contain the virus, led to an indefinite postponement.

However, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had always maintained that the event will be held some time this year.

