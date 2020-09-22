New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: CSK batsman Faf du Plessis enthralled the cricket lovers with his brilliant 72-run knock off 37 deliveries. The South African cricketer hit 7 maximums and only 1 four in his terrific innings. Despite his mighty show, CSK’s asking rate kept on climbing. He was dismissed by Jofra Archer after he mistimed a pull only to be collected by wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. Batting first Royals scored 216 for 7 with the help of 17 sixes hit by their batsmen and nine by Samson alone. In reply, CSK could score only 200 with Plessis playing a phenomenal innings. Twitter was all praise for the heroic efforts put in by the Plessis. Here is how netizens reacted.

Incredible effort

Incredible effort from Faf du Plessis. What a chase this would've been if his partner was striking even at 140 instead of 75. #CSKvRR — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) September 22, 2020

Deserving a standing ovation

CSK Fans will surely not forget to stand and clap for FAF DU PLESSIS....What an inning....He was the only hope for CSK today. #RRvCSK — Mirza_Sarcastic_Pandey (@Mirza_Sarcastic) September 22, 2020

A Class Act

Utter respect

Utter respect for Faf Du Plesis for an amazing knock _ #FafduPlessis #CSKvsRR — Tars _ (@tucking_fypo_) September 22, 2020

An unforgettable inning

We should never forget the immense contribution of @faf1307 !!

Such a match winner he is .. he also hit 7 sixes !! #FafduPlessis #Legend

Well played Faf!! ______ — Atharva .s. Uttarkar (@imatharvaut91) September 22, 2020

MS Dhoni demoted himself to No. 7 and scored 29 off 17 balls but most of his runs came in the last over when the game had slipped out of Chennai's reach. It was Rahul Tewatia's leg breaks that caused a lot of damage to top order. Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal and Tom Curran got a wicket each while Rahul Tewatia claimed three wickets after conceding 37 runs in four overs.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha