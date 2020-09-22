New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: CSK batsman Faf du Plessis enthralled the cricket lovers with his brilliant  72-run knock off 37 deliveries. The South African cricketer hit 7 maximums and only 1 four in his terrific innings. Despite his mighty show, CSK’s asking rate kept on climbing. He was dismissed by Jofra Archer after he mistimed a pull only to be collected by wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. Batting first Royals scored 216 for 7 with the help of 17 sixes hit by their batsmen and nine by Samson alone. In reply, CSK could score only 200 with Plessis playing a phenomenal innings. Twitter was all praise for the heroic efforts put in by the Plessis. Here is how netizens reacted.

Incredible effort

 

Deserving a standing ovation

A Class Act

Utter respect

An unforgettable inning

MS Dhoni demoted himself to No. 7 and scored 29 off 17 balls but most of his runs came in the last over when the game had slipped out of Chennai's reach. It was Rahul Tewatia's leg breaks that caused a lot of damage to top order. Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal and Tom Curran got a wicket each while Rahul Tewatia claimed three wickets after conceding 37 runs in four overs.

