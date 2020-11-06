Team winning the eliminator will face Delhi Capitals in qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday. RCB had won their first leg clash against Hyderabad by 10 runs, while the second encounter was clinched by the David Warner-men by five wickets.

The match will begin at 7:30 pm (IST) in Abu Dhabi. Team winning this contest will face Delhi Capitals in qualifier 2 of the tournament.

Here are the latest updates from the Eliminator between RCB and SRH:

Jason Holder gets Royal Challengers Bangalore openers in powerplay

Devdutt Padikkal has been dismissed for just 1. Second wicket for Jason Holder in the powerplay.

Royal Challengers Bangalore lose Virat Kohli early after invited to bat first

Perfect start for Sunrisers Hyderabad as Jason Holder has dismissed Virat Kohli for just 6 in the second over of the match.

Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal begin Royal Challengers Bangalore's innings

Kohli has begun Royal Challengers Bangalore's innings with Devdutt Padikkal. Sandeep Sharma is with the new ball.

Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (Wk), Moeen Ali, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Shreevats Goswami (Wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bowl

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator.

Toss at 7 pm

The toss between the two teams will be held at 7 pm (IST).

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Abhishek Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, TNatarajan, Basil Thampi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Josh Phillppe, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav

