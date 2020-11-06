IPL 2020 Eliminator RCB vs SRH: The winner of the Eliminator will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second Qualifier. The losing team will be ruled out of the tournament.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) has entered its final stage and the playoffs have started from yesterday. Now after the defeat of Delhi Capitals against Mumbai Indians in the 'Qualifier 1', Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will be locking horns with David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator in today's IPL encounter at the Shaikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

While RCB will walk into this game with their confidence has taken a hit on the back of four consecutive losses, their opponents in today's IPL 2020 Eliminator, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), have a whole lot of momentum on their side. The winner of the Eliminator will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second Qualifier. The losing team will be ruled out of the tournament.

SRH vs RCB Preview:

Eyeing a place in the Qualifier 2 for the second consecutive year, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will face the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in today's eliminator to move a step closer to relive their dream. After a dull and sluggish tournament, the SRH somehow finished at the third spot in the points table, courtesy their hat-trick of wins in the last 3 matches they played. The Hyderabad will be high on confidence and will have a whole lot of momentum on their side in today's match.

On the other hand, the RCB who were looking favourite to finish in the top two at one stage lost its last four consecutive matches and ended up at the fourth spot. The Virat Kohli-led side hasn't played a playoff game since 2016. The RCB, however, looks in good shape but have to decide about their opening pair, who can give a good start to them unlike previous matches, when the top order failed to perform. The RCB have to gain some confidence after four back-to-back losses.

RCB vs SRH: Who will win the match?

Looking at current form and their confidence after winning three back-to-back matches, SRH is in the team in form and are favourites going into the contest. The RCB has lost its momentum but has a good team to challenge anyone, however, at this crucial knockout game, the high confidence of SRH is expected to take them over the line. We are predicting a win for SRH.

Probable Playing XI of SRH: David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha (Wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Probable Playing XI of RCB: Joshua Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (Wk), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Posted By: Talib Khan