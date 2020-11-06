Sunrisers Hyderabad are sure of their footing after registering wins in their last three encounters of the league stage, while Royal Challengers Bangalore have witnessed a dramatic dip in the form in the second half of the tournament.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday. The winner of this clash will face Delhi Capitals in qualifier 2 of the tournament.

Hyderabad are sure of their footing after registering wins in their last three encounters of the league stage, while the Virat Kohli-men have witnessed a dramatic dip in the form in the second half of the tournament. RCB had won their first leg clash against Hyderabad by 10 runs, while the second encounter was clinched by the David Warner-men by five wickets.

Pitch Report

Teams batting second at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium have managed to chase down the total in the last five matches, partly due to the dew factor. Losing toss can prove to be a major disadvantage tonight.

Weather Forecast

The temperature in Abu Dhabi at the commence of the match will be 29 degree celsius. A relative lower temperature will contribute to the dew factor. The humidity will vary between 45 and 60 per cent during the match, and there is no prediction of rain what so ever.

Dream 11

David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha (Wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Probably playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha (Wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Joshua Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (Wk), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Abhishek Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, TNatarajan, Basil Thampi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Josh Phillppe, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav

