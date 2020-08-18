New Delhi | Jagran Sports desk: Fantasy sports platform Dream11 has won the title sponsorship of IPL 2020 at a whopping price of Rs 222 crore. IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said that Dream11 made the highest bid for title sponsorship at Rs 222 crores, News agency ANI reported. The next best bids were as follows: Unacademy (210 crores), Tatas (180 crores) and Byju's (125 crores). The cricket body faced a unique challenge as there was little left for the tournament. However, given the popularity of IPL, many brands showed interest in replacing Vivo as the title sponsor.

Notably, the sponsorship amount would almost be 50% of what was earlier paid by Chinese smartphone maker Vivo which had pulled out as title sponsor. Vivo had won the IPL title sponsorship rights for five years from 2018 to 2022 for a reported sum of Rs 2190 crore, approximately Rs 440 crore per annum. Dream11 is associated with at least six IPL teams and also with the International Cricket Council. The fantasy cricket league platform gets funding from China’s biggest gaming and social media company Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Earlier Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali and Jio Communications had also expressed in the IPL title rights. The BCCI had earlier said it is looking at a lesser value between Rs 300 to 350 crore for a period of four months and 13 days. The 13th edition of the tournament will begin on September 19, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings in the opening match. The venue of the tournament has been shifted to the United Arab Emirates due to COVID-19 crisis in India.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha