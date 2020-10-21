Bangalore have climbed to the second spot in the points table after registering an eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in game 29 of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Riding high on Royal Challengers Bangalore’s success in the Indian Premier League 2020 so far, skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday took a shot at the critics, saying that while people have lost confidence in the franchise, the players and support staff firmly believe in the their ability to succeed.

“I don’t think a lot of people have belief in RCB. I do, guys in the changeroom do and that’s all that matters. We are just here to execute our plans in place. We do have the skills. You can have the best players in the world but if you don’t have the belief then you won’t have results on the field,” Kohli said after the match.

Bangalore managed to restrict Kolkata for just 84 — the lowest score in the history of IPL by a side which hasn’t been bowled out in 20 overs — owing to a brilliant spell of 4 for 14 by Mohammed Siraj. Reacting to the same, Kohli said he had initially though of giving the second to Washington Sunday instead of Siraj.

“It was a late call to be honest (to give second over to Siraj). Was thinking of giving Washy. When we got here, we saw the surface, it looked drier. At the toss I said that it was a good toss to lose. We would have batted first but the pitch just seemed to look much better under lights,” Kohli said.

“We had the option of the plan to start with Washi and bring Morris in the second over, then we thought let’s give Siraj the new ball with Morris. Let him set the tone and then let Siraj try and swing the ball. I obviously have thought about the things we can do on the field,” he added.

