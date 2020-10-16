Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik on Friday said that he has informed the team management that he has decided step down as captain to focus more on his batting skills. He said that English player Eoin Morgan would be his replacement.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik on Friday said that he has informed the team management that he has decided step down as captain to focus more on his batting skills. He said that English player Eoin Morgan would be his replacement. Karthik was appointed skipper in 2018. He had led KRR in 37 matches in three IPL seasons.

Karthik said that he has told the KKR management that he wants to "focus on his batting and contributing more to the team's cause."

"We are fortunate to have leaders such as DK, who has always put the team first. It takes a lot of courage for someone like him to take a decision such as this," team CEO Venky Mysore said in a statement.

"While we were surprised by his decision, we are respectful of his wishes," he added.

"...DK and Eoin have worked brilliantly together during this tournament and although Eoin takes over as captain, this is effectively a role swap and we expect that this transition will work in a seamless manner," Mysore said.

"On behalf of everyone at Kolkata Knight Riders, we thank DK for all his contributions as the captain over the past two and a half years and wish Eoin the very best going forward."

Midway into the ongoing season, KKR find themselves at fourth place in the points table with four wins and three losses. Barring one match, Karthik has failed to do much with the bat. On the other hand, Morgan leads the English side in limited overs cricket, was widely tipped to take over at some point from Karthik given the topsy-turvy run.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma