New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Veteran India cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Friday announced that he has decided to pull out from the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to personal reasons.

In a tweet, the former Indian off-spinner, who is the third-highest wicket-taker in the IPL, said that that the management of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has been "extremely supportive and he would like to spend some time with his family now".

“Dear Friends I will not be playing IPL this year due to personal reasons. These are difficult times and I would expect some privacy as I spend time with my family. @ChennaiIPL CSK management has been extremely supportive and I wish them a great IPL Stay safe and Jai Hind,” Harbhajan tweeted.

However, one of Harbhajan’s close friend has now dismissed the claims and clarified that his decision was purely personal and had nothing to do with the coronavirus cases in the CSK camp.

"It wasn't about the COVID cases in the Chennai camp. But if you have a wife and toddler staying in India for three months, your mind will be diverted and you can't fully focus on the game. Then it doesn't matter whether you get 2 crore or 20 crore. Money is last on your mind," Harbhajan’s friend told news agency PTI on condition of anonymity.

Harbhajan Singh is the second player from the CSK who has decided to pull out from the tournament. Earlier, CSK batsman Suresh Raina, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, also withdrew from this year’s IPL.

Meanwhile, the highly contagious coronavirus has struck the CSK camp. 13 member of the team, including an Indian T20 specialist, have tested positive for the dreadful infection in Chennai Super Kings so far.

