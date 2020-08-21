On Friday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), along with their charismatic captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, left for UAE.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 13th edition cash-rich Indian Premier League is less than a month away and the preparations for the tournament are in full swing. This year, the IPL will take in place UAE in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in India.

Several teams have already reached the UAE and are under a mandatory quarantine period of seven days, before starting the practice sessions. On Friday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), along with their charismatic captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, left for UAE.

Before departing, the CSK players took part in a short training session in Chennai. The Chennai-based franchise also shared a small video clip of players from their training camp.

While the video featured several start players of the team including Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar and Piyush Chawla, it was Mahendra Singh Dhoni who stole the limelight with his power-hitting and massive sixes, which the fans are waiting to see for last one year.

Sharing the video, CSK tweeted that the absence of their fans during the camp was a hugely felt, and wrote, "The super camp sorely missed the super fans, thanks to COVID. But we managed to end it with a loud whistle! #WhistlePodu #Yellove," CSK tweeted.

The power-hitting by Dhoni and his huge sixes was not the only delight for CSK fans but Suresh Raina’s expressions which also gained the limelight in the video. The left-hand batsman was so impressed with Dhoni’s hitting that he celebrated it like a true fan by whistling.

The CSK also shared pictures of the players from the plane while on the way to Dubai and captioned the tweet with, “Madras Bye-bye! Hello Dubai!”

As per a PTI report, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh will not be travelling with the rest of the CSK squad on Friday due to some personal reasons. He is expected to join his CSK teammates in the next two weeks' time.

The IPL 2020, which was earlier scheduled to start from March 29, will now start on September 19 and the final will be played on 10th November 2020. The 53-day tournament will witness 10-afternoon matches starting at 3:30 IST while the evening matches will start at 7:30 IST.

