The franchise is now expected to remain in quarantine for more days, and will only be allowed to enter the bio-secure bubble and begin their training after everyone gets a negative result.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Ahead of the start of the thirteenth season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, the Chennai Super Kings have found themselves in a spotlight with reports emerging of trouble brewing in the team’s camp in UAE.

At least 13 people, including two players, in the Chennai Super Kings camp, have tested positive for the coronavirus last week, when the team reached the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the cash-rich league. After the players and members of CSK tested positive, another blow for the franchise came as star player Suresh Raina pulled out of the IPL 2020 citing some personal reasons.

While reports emerged of trouble in the team's camp, skipper MS Dhoni has assured the CSK owner, N Srinivasan, that there is no cause of worry and the team is doing fine and preparing well for the tournament.

CSK owner N Srinivasan during an interview revealed that he himself had talked to skipper MS Dhoni and said that Dhoni assured him of no worries in the team. Srinivasan also said that Dhoni’s calmness has instilled confidence in the rest of the CSK camp that things will eventually work out before the start of IPL 2020 on September 19th.

“I spoke to MS(Dhoni) and he has assured me that even if the numbers go up, there was nothing to worry. He spoke to the players through a zoom call and asked them to remain safe,” N Srinivasan said as quoted by Outlook.

“I have got a solid captain. Dhoni is simply unfazed by anything. That is giving everyone in the team a lot of confidence,” Srinivasan further added.

The cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is scheduled to start from September 19 after the cash-rich league got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Citing safety of the players, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) also changed the venue for the tournament to UAE.

Posted By: Talib Khan